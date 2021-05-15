Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $40.91 on Thursday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.53.

In other news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $29,021,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 41.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $90,000.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

