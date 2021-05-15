Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for American International Group, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of American International Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their target price on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

NYSE:AIG opened at $51.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $52.70.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

In other news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in American International Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in American International Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 215,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,965,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 98,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 115,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 389,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

