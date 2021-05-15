Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for American Public Education, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Public Education in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for American Public Education’s FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

American Public Education stock opened at $27.37 on Thursday. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $41.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.03 million, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Public Education by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,830,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,834,000 after acquiring an additional 518,208 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 959,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,192,000 after purchasing an additional 220,587 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in American Public Education by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 777,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,689,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in American Public Education by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 767,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,361,000 after purchasing an additional 80,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 2,506.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 556,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after acquiring an additional 535,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

