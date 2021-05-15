Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Boosted by Oppenheimer

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) – Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.01.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ELF. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $28.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.75. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.90 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $31.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,515,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,256 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7,848.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,907,000 after purchasing an additional 916,663 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,620,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,163,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,215,000 after purchasing an additional 674,844 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,061,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,470,000 after purchasing an additional 622,631 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $145,752.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,731.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 13,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $365,367.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,374.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 460,492 shares of company stock valued at $13,107,521 in the last ninety days. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

