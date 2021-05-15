Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Decreased by Analyst

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Globant in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Globant’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on GLOB. TheStreet raised shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Globant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.50.

Globant stock opened at $214.96 on Thursday. Globant has a 12-month low of $117.39 and a 12-month high of $244.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 170.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Globant by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Globant by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Globant by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Globant by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

