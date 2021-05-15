Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

RBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

RBA opened at C$76.59 on Thursday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of C$52.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$77.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$79.90.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$499.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$476.73 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.