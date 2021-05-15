Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) Decreased by National Bank Financial

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Stingray Digitl in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stingray Digitl in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

