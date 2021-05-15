QASH Tops 24-Hour Volume of $365,004.00 (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 15th. In the last week, QASH has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. QASH has a total market capitalization of $35.03 million and $365,004.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00089439 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00019943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.92 or 0.01139136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00067282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00115371 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00061953 BTC.

About QASH

QASH (QASH) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

