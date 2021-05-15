Qbao (QBT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $124,035.00

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last seven days, Qbao has traded up 28.4% against the dollar. One Qbao coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Qbao has a market capitalization of $953,831.91 and $124,035.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000064 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

Qbao Coin Trading

