Qcash Price Down 1.3% This Week (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 15th. In the last week, Qcash has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Qcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC on exchanges. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $69.51 million and approximately $1.23 billion worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00095048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $276.31 or 0.00562887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.02 or 0.00238375 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004730 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $590.85 or 0.01203647 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $594.23 or 0.01210513 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.