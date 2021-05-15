Qcash (QC) Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $69.49 million and approximately $1.37 billion worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

