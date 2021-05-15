QLC Chain Price Reaches $0.0624 (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. QLC Chain has a market cap of $14.99 million and approximately $650,904.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0624 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00092797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.92 or 0.00525755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.97 or 0.00236272 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005119 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $541.33 or 0.01152619 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $574.52 or 0.01223281 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain was first traded on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

