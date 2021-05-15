Qtum (QTUM) Trading 26.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 26.5% against the dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and $947.69 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $19.88 or 0.00042173 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 59.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001377 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,402,505 coins and its circulating supply is 98,368,702 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

