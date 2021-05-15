QuadrantProtocol Price Down 24.3% Over Last Week (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and $1,293.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuadrantProtocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00089055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00020257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $533.38 or 0.01105859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00065399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00114286 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00060944 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Coin Profile

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

