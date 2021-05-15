Quant 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8.57 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last week, Quant has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar. One Quant coin can currently be bought for about $51.67 or 0.00107970 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a market capitalization of $623.75 million and approximately $8.57 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003074 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000079 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $397.18 or 0.00830029 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002923 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

QNT is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars.

