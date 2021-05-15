Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) will report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.28). Quanterix reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QTRX. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Quanterix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $336,977.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $97,286.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,048 shares of company stock worth $1,767,595. 25.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,914,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,928,000 after buying an additional 171,259 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,502,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,862,000 after purchasing an additional 379,908 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,300,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,014,000 after purchasing an additional 952,141 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quanterix by 1,135.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,107,000 after buying an additional 646,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the 1st quarter worth about $30,054,000. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.84 and a 200 day moving average of $58.38. Quanterix has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.71.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

