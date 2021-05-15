Quantis Network (QUAN) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. During the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. One Quantis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantis Network has a total market capitalization of $19,491.78 and $10,590.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00096696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.05 or 0.00549041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.90 or 0.00236507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005163 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $591.89 or 0.01207845 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $592.89 or 0.01209885 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org

Quantis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

