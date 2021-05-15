Quantstamp (QSP) One Day Volume Hits $1.09 Million

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $51.38 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0720 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00089405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00020057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.50 or 0.01160151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00066878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00115376 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00061516 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Quantstamp Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

