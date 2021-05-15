Quantstamp (QSP) Trading 24.1% Lower Over Last Week

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One Quantstamp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0696 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quantstamp has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $49.65 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00088064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00020203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $538.61 or 0.01105309 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00064640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00114045 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00060698 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

