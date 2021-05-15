Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Reaches Market Cap of $27.59 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000761 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $27.59 million and approximately $96,777.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,003.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,873.51 or 0.07904476 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,233.10 or 0.02516329 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $313.76 or 0.00640268 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.53 or 0.00207187 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.84 or 0.00834298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.61 or 0.00666488 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $287.02 or 0.00585698 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006907 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,967,882 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

