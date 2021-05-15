Quark Market Cap Reaches $5.15 Million (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Quark coin can currently be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Quark has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and $950.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quark has traded up 83.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Quark

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

