QuarkChain Price Reaches $0.0254 on Exchanges (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $162.42 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00088401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00020266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $535.39 or 0.01106038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00065063 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00114169 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00060912 BTC.

QuarkChain is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

