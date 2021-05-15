QuarkChain (QKC) Trading Down 22.2% Over Last 7 Days

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. QuarkChain has a market cap of $164.43 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00089124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00019935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $571.37 or 0.01155466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00066545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00114975 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00061179 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QKC is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

