Qubitica Price Tops $11.94 (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 15th. Qubitica has a market cap of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qubitica coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qubitica has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00107549 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003090 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000079 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $392.94 or 0.00833245 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002798 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Qubitica Coin Profile

Qubitica (QBIT) is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

