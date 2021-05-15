QuickSwap 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12.46 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $137.26 million and $12.46 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $859.18 or 0.01772433 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00092791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.86 or 0.00540195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.36 or 0.00233861 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005140 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $566.57 or 0.01168790 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $586.23 or 0.01209351 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

