QuickX Protocol (QCX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $161,487.00

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0282 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.09 million and approximately $161,487.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QuickX Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00089936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00019917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.57 or 0.01162515 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00067236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00115692 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00062228 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QCX is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.