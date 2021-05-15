QuickX Protocol Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last Week (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $13.68 million and approximately $143,655.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0274 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00089255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00020280 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $538.91 or 0.01117552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00064628 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00114843 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00061387 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

