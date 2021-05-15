Quiztok (QTCON) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $727,425.00

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Quiztok coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0625 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. Quiztok has a total market cap of $45.98 million and approximately $727,425.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quiztok has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 965.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 39% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 62.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 735,964,892 coins. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Quiztok

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

