Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.95.

Shares of RXT stock opened at $19.46 on Thursday. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average is $20.97.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 74,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 34,134 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

