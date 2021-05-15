Rage Fan Price Down 15.1% Over Last 7 Days (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 15th. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $26,535.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for $0.0315 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rage Fan alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00092797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.92 or 0.00525755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.97 or 0.00236272 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005119 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $541.33 or 0.01152619 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $574.52 or 0.01223281 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,513,140 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rage Fan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rage Fan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.