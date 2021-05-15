Ragnarok Trading Up 13% Over Last 7 Days (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last week, Ragnarok has traded 13% higher against the dollar. Ragnarok has a market capitalization of $10,848.86 and $1.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ragnarok coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00095166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.28 or 0.00517252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.16 or 0.00234609 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005081 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $551.74 or 0.01154116 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $574.12 or 0.01200941 BTC.

Ragnarok Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io . Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars.

