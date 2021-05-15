RAI Finance (RAI) Price Hits $1.35

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.35 or 0.00002810 BTC on popular exchanges. RAI Finance has a total market cap of $55.84 million and approximately $5.78 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RAI Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00095477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.82 or 0.00536901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.99 or 0.00234392 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005113 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $568.13 or 0.01178513 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $582.20 or 0.01207706 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,215,283 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAI Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.