Rainicorn Hits Market Cap of $19.89 Million (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $19.89 million and approximately $516,006.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00095532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.05 or 0.00514464 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.15 or 0.00234307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005117 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $544.90 or 0.01148648 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.45 or 0.01206725 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars.

