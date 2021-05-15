Rally Price Tops $0.93 on Exchanges (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. Rally has a market cap of $171.36 million and $1.67 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001947 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00093442 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.63 or 0.00524850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.73 or 0.00233060 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005049 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $550.46 or 0.01148168 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $579.88 or 0.01209547 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,572,966 coins. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

