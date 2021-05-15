Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP trimmed its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 799,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 1.09% of Ralph Lauren worth $98,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RL. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 817.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.39.

In other news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,904,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,022 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RL opened at $136.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.20.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.