Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Position Cut by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 153,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.05% of Range Resources worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 8,014,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,700,000 after purchasing an additional 898,973 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 401,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $13.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.87.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Siebert Williams Shank raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.95.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

