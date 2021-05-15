Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Tops $0.0032 on Exchanges

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 24.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded up 170.5% against the US dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $14.22 million and approximately $168,539.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00095492 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $245.29 or 0.00513656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.95 or 0.00234439 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005089 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $552.11 or 0.01156156 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $578.66 or 0.01211758 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,421,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

