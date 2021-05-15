Ravencoin Classic Trading Up 46.1% Over Last Week (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 52.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $11.65 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 46.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,003.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,873.51 or 0.07904476 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,233.10 or 0.02516329 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $313.76 or 0.00640268 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.53 or 0.00207187 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.84 or 0.00834298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $326.61 or 0.00666488 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.02 or 0.00585698 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006907 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,751,650,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.