Ravencoin Hits Market Cap of $1.24 Billion (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. Ravencoin has a market cap of $1.24 billion and approximately $239.07 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00095095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $256.37 or 0.00539307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00088483 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003761 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00019911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.99 or 0.00235591 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,776,275,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.