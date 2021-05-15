Raydium (RAY) Achieves Market Cap of $441.89 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last week, Raydium has traded down 37.8% against the dollar. One Raydium coin can now be bought for about $8.92 or 0.00018434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $441.89 million and $31.37 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00094724 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $255.87 or 0.00528903 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.72 or 0.00233007 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005112 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.53 or 0.01175207 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $582.71 or 0.01204527 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,550,055 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

