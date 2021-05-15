Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Rayonier worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,818,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,468,000 after acquiring an additional 101,316 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 120,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 21,866 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 459,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,511,000 after buying an additional 39,584 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier stock opened at $38.06 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $38.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 2.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 234.78%.

RYN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

