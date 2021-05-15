Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Lifted by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 85.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,120 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.2% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 40,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

RTX stock opened at $85.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $130.12 billion, a PE ratio of -74.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $87.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.