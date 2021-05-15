Raze Network Price Hits $0.89 on Top Exchanges (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $13.42 million and $1.49 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00001818 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00093976 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.04 or 0.00575533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.37 or 0.00238323 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004715 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.91 or 0.01173252 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $589.67 or 0.01207592 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,120,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

