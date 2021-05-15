Raze Network Trading Down 24.4% This Week (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last week, Raze Network has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $11.91 million and $1.24 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00092251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $253.93 or 0.00527107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.66 or 0.00233855 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005026 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $558.93 or 0.01160205 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $582.96 or 0.01210088 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,120,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

