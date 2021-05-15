RED Tops One Day Trading Volume of $231,438.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last seven days, RED has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. One RED coin can now be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. RED has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $231,438.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.27 or 0.00633524 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00009027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000170 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002569 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

