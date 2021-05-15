Redd Achieves Market Cap of $30.62 Million (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One Redd coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Redd Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

