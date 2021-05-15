ReddCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $686,116.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 15th. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $208.35 million and approximately $686,116.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,204.68 or 1.00213462 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00056838 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $748.06 or 0.01523545 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $354.68 or 0.00722360 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00012004 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.24 or 0.00395606 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.38 or 0.00230908 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00009983 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006154 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.