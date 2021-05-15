ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0063

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $182.53 million and approximately $888,932.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

