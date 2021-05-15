Reef Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $212.23 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 15th. Reef has a market cap of $503.96 million and $212.23 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for $0.0398 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Reef has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00087755 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00086364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00019688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $531.46 or 0.01107381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00065251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.00113521 BTC.

About Reef

Reef (REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

