Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $49,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REGN. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.38.

REGN stock opened at $516.62 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $498.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

